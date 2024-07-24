Veterans and Scouts hoist, lower flag at Democratic Party fair tent

U.S. Air Force veteran Luke Roberts, of Sidney, raises the U.S. flag next to the Shelby County Democratic Party tent on Wednesday at the fairgrounds. The flag is dedicated to the memory of veteran Chuck Craynon. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A plaque remembering veteran Chuck Craynon adorns the Shelby County Democratic Party’s flag pole. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Local Shelby County Veterans will be hoisting the American flag daily at the Shelby County Ohio Democratic fair tent each morning at 9 a.m. Each evening at 8 p.m., local Boy Scouts from Troops 97 and 5097 will lower and fold the flag. The public is invited to observe.

According to Shelby County Democratic Party chairman Christopher Gibbs, the Party’s fair tent will feature a 25-foot tall flag pole proudly flying the American flag daily at the fair.

“There’s one thing that every voter can agree on, and that’s their respect for ‘Old Glory,’” Gibbs said. “We wanted to demonstrate that there’s far more that unites us than divides us.”

The Shelby County Fair runs through Saturday.