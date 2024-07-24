Wristbands available July 27 for Versailles FareFest

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FareFest is schedule to take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 in downtown Versailles.

Though who purchase wristbands to the event will receive a complimentary crystal wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited beer, wine and food. This year, multiple Miami Valley restaurants will be featured, along with three live bands. To complement the food, over 40 beers and 100 wine options from wineries and distillers throughout the country will be offered.

The entertainment lineup this year includes Hammer Jockeys in the Beer Garden, TommyJohn on Main Street and Kim Kelly Orchestra on Fountain Square.

Over 40 beers and 100 wine selections will be offered, including from Heidelberg Distributing Company, Second Crossing Brew Company, Moeller Brew Barn, Gongoozlers Brewery, Bonbright Distributors, Lake Rat Brewery, Tailspin Brewing Company and Briar Brown Brewing Company.

Food selections will be offered from Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails (two stations), Coldwater Café, The Caroline, Do Good Restaurant + Ministry, Ghyslain Chocolatier, Smiths’ Boathouse, Gilbert Station, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, Versailles Firefighters, King’s Poultry Farm, Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery, Wooden Shoe Inn, The Bridge and The Mayflower.

Wristbands go on sale July 27 at noon for $65 each by visiting https://vhsalumnievents.seatyourself.biz. Wristbands must be picked up at Hotel Versailles registration desk before Friday, Aug. 16. (Must be 21 to enter; ID required.)

This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, clubs and groups.

Call (937) 726-7100 or (937) 776-4775 with questions.