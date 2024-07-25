Business Spotlight: Fill my Cup stands by ‘the 3 C’s’

Fill My Cup barista Ciarra Wirick, left, and master baker Jenni Wendel pose for a photo recently at the cafe in Anna. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

ANNA — Rita Baumer was approached by a friend to manage a coffee shop back in 2019. As the business worked through massive hurdles to get open, such as COVID, Rita slowly became the owner of Fill My Cup in Anna, Ohio.

Today, Fill My Cup stands by the three Cs: coffee, cafe, and community, and says they go above and beyond for Shelby County and the customers who stop by.

The cafe serves 1883 brand syrups, along with four types of coffee; house blend, house blend decaf, Columbian, and Mexican.

Along with coffee, they serve hot cocoa, Teapigs Tea, and smoothies. They usually provide some type of hot dish per day.

Tuesday is often something containing potatoes. Wednesday is poor man’s lunch (fried bologna, baked beans, chips, and a cookie) or burgers. Thursday is their famous breakfast casserole, and Friday is breakfast biscuits.

There is no set food menu, as she feels this is limiting to the customer experience. The Grab and Go case is often stocked with desserts, sandwiches, parfaits, and bottled drinks. Their baked goods, like cookies, are made fresh daily by Master Baker Jenni Wendel.

Other than that, Fill My Cup has a prayer and praise wall for guests to come in any time during business hours to hang a prayer or share praise on the designated wall. Before they open every morning, they will pray for those who leave messages here. Along with that, Bibles are available for guests to read and take home if needed. They also have free copies of The Turquoise Table for anyone who is grieving. If you have any softly used bibles, you may leave them here for others to enjoy.

Every month, Baumer holds a fundraiser to help support a charitable cause of some kind through Cup Of Care.

The cafe is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. It is closed Sunday.