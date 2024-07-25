Out of the past: July 25

125 Years

July 25, 1899

John Shuler enlisted at Lima this week in the volunteer service for the Philippine Island. Harry Deveney and George Lewis also joined the volunteers, enlisting in Dayton.

——-

WYNANT – The bridge across the Loramie creek here is being painted and a new floor is being laid.

——-

TAWAWA – There is some tobacco in the neighborhood that is looking fine, while there is some looking very bad.

100 Years

July 25, 1924

Arriving from Hillsboro early Monday morning the Redpath Chautauqua tent was put up in the Gramercy park Monday in order to be in readiness for the first session of Sidney’s 1924 Chautauqua. The O.B. Taylor Furniture Co. will loan stage furnishings for the whole week that will be in harmony with the stage settings used.

——-

John Frantz, who has the contract for putting in the new paved road on the Hardin pike west of Sidney, says that the work of spreading the concrete will begin sometime this week. The contract calls for two miles of brick paving from the end of the paving now put down to Hardin.

75 Years

July 25, 1949

Fort Loramie’s new post office building may be located out of the business district unless a site is obtained in the next few days, Postmistress Alice B. Romie said today.

——-

The pretty party given this week by Mrs. H.M. Sharp was for Mrs. Fred C. Dull, Jr., who is here for several weeks’ visit from San Francisco.

50 Years

July 25, 1974

Red Cross swimming classes are in full swing in Sidney and Shelby County, with Mrs. Thomas Bowman again associated with the program. Red Cross swimming and Mrs. Bowman are almost synonymous, from her first classes at Miller’s Pool in the early 1940s through the opening of the new pool in Sidney.

——-

LOCKINGTON – Over the past four years, the Museum of the Old North-West Frontier has undertaken the task of restoring a more than a century old school house and reconstructing a total demolished log cabin trading post.

25 Years

July 25, 1999

PHOTO – Ryan Gutman of Botkins looks over a paper prayer scroll that members of the Immaculate Conception and St. Lawrence Catholic Churches used to send messages of hope to Ryan and his family. Gutman is still undergoing therapy and is expected to make a full recovery

——-

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Word that television talk show host Jerry Springer may be eyeing a run for the U.S. Senate is just talk, the chairman of the Hamilton County Democratic Party said.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.