Photos: Horses, goats and more at the fair

Presley Reese, of Jackson Center, won grand champion stakes, grand champion barrels, and grand champion keyhole at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Judge Jeremy Bradford, left, of Wellington, looks over the suffolk class sheep of Olivia Voress, of Sidney, on Thursday at the fair.

Dane Reese, of Jackson Center, won grand champion poles at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Kendall Reese, of Jackson Center, won grand champion reining and grand champion western riding at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Kolton Hengstler, right, of Botkins, won grand champion breeding doe goat at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Mackinze Pogue, of Sidney.

Jayden Doseck, of Anna, won reserve grand champion barrels at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Emma Hengstler, right, of Botkins, won reserve grand champion breeding doe goat at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is Taylor Kittleman, of Lancaster, Pa..

Evelyn Hoffman, of Hilliard, reacts to a milk cow at the fair on Thursday. The cow was out for people to try their hand a milking a cow.