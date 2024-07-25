Veterans honored on Shelby County Fair

James Moorman is declared “Veteran of the Year” on Monday during a Veterans Program at the fair. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Sidney American Legion Post 217 commander Judy Johnson, left, presents Mary Kies with the “Civilian Volunteer of the Year” during a Veterans Program on Monday at the fair. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News A color guard stands on Monday during a Veterans Program at the fair. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News Guest speaker Jerry Muhlenkamp talks about helping others during a Veterans Program on Monday at the fair. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair honored veterans on Monday with a program hosted by the Shelby County Veterans Services.

Judy Johnson, retired Army and Vice President of the Veterans Service Commission, welcomed veterans, their families, and the community to the 42nd annual Veterans Day at the Shelby County Fair. Her father, William “Smoky” Higgins, established the first Veterans Day at the Fair and she was glad to continue the tradition.

Duane Mullen gave the opening prayer. Haley Sparks, a student at Fairlawn, sang the National Anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by The Starting Farmers 4H Club. Jerry Schmidt, Army Veteran and Fair Board member, welcomed everyone on behalf of the Fair Board.

Amy Cost was a surprise guest. She is a volunteer at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. She explained that often people bring memorabilia they have and the volunteers at the museum are able to explain what the patches and insignia or other items mean. The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for everyone.

The guest speaker was Jerry Muhlenkamp, Army Veteran. Both he and his son served in the White House Communication agency.

“The number one underrated person in the United States is the volunteer,” Muhenkamp said.

He asked the audience to think about all the volunteers who help keep everything running smoothly: coaches, religious, 4H, food pantries, soup kitchens, and more. He said many veteran organizations rely on people giving their time and talents; unfortunately the number of volunteers is dwindling and the remaining ones become overloaded.

He spoke about the many things that could be accomplished with more volunteers, and reminded the audience that even people who have not served in the military can volunteer with veteran organizations.

Muhlenkamp recalled a 91-year-old man who was part of an honor guard for a fallen veteran. Muhlenkamp said watching the 91-year-old get help to walk to his position made him think, “If he is willing to volunteer, I should be willing myself.”

Muhlenkamp said volunteers do not need to spend hours and hours each a week in order to make a difference.

“Everyone has talents that the world needs,” Muhlenkamp said.

Next the Senior Center Singers sang The Salute to the Armed Forces while veterans from each branch of service stood to be recognized. Freda Maxon, the choir director, said, “We are absent one voice this year — John Laws — a 91-year-old veteran who loved to help. He is in Heaven and will be singing along today.”

Next Johnson recognized the Civilian of the Year and Veteran of the Year.

Civilian of the Year is Mary Kies. Kies has been a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217 Auxiliary since 2001. The mission of the American Legion Auxiliary honors the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of veterans, military and their families. Kies felt the call to serve because her brother served in the military. Kies volunteers numerous hours supporting events in the Veterans Center, and is always one of the first to volunteer and always with a positive attitude.

Veteran of the Year is James “Jim” Moorman. Moorman served in the USAF from 1972-1974, then the Air National Guard until 1976. Following that he served with the Office of Special Investigation with WPAFB, for a total of 10 years military service. After leaving the military, he devoted his career as a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy for 28 years.

Moorman has been honored for his volunteer work with the Dayton VA Hospice “No Veteran Dies Alone” team. He has been a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217 for 54 years. Moorman was described as “a dedicated and motivated veteran who devotes his time placing emphasis on serving the veteran community. Jim, along with his wife of 48 years, Deb, provides at least monthly food items to replenish the shelves as the Shelby County Veterans Services food pantry.”

“Moorman is a veteran who does not seek recognition for his contributions but experiences heartfelt joy in hoping he has made a difference,” Johnson said.

Moorman, in his thanks, said: “I want to thank my wife for putting up with me for so long. We don’t do any of this alone. I am grateful for people who have helped me on my journey.”

The Sidney Veterans Honor Guard and Catholic War Vets of Russia honored fallen comrades with a 21 gun salute and Taps.

Door prizes were given to veterans in attendance, beginning with a prize for a member of each branch of service. Additional prizes included tickets to Dayton Dragons games, Walmart gift cards and a $300 gift card to Kroger. Veterans were served a meal provided by Fair Haven after the program concluded.