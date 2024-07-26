Blood drive scheduled Thursday at Sidney Apostolic Temple

SIDNEY — With blood supplies being low in the summer, Solvita encourages are residents to donate the Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.