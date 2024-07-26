Buckeye Pizza of JC opens in Jackson Center

Mike and Renee Morris enjoy at meal at Buckeye Pizza of Jackson Center recently. The restaurant had a soft opening last weekend. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Buckeye Pizza of JC had a soft opening over the weekend. The family-owned establishment is located at the former Heidout Bar in Jackson Center.

Along with the usual pizza shop food, the restaurant will be serving loaded nachos, salads, pasta dishes and funnel cake fries. Customer Jim Dykes stated that he is impressed by the brilliant service and great food.

Currently the restaurant is dine-in and accepting phone orders at 937-596-6311. The plan is to expand to delivery in the near future. The hours of operation will be from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant will have a happy hour 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. Daily specials will soon be listed on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeJC.

Applications are being accepted. If interested, walk-in and ask for an application.