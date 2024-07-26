City record: July 17 to Thursday

JULY 17

-2:01 p.m.: crash. Matthew P. Deats, 18, of Sidney, was traveling north on Wapakoneta Avenue and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle tipped over in the middle of the street.

JULY 18

-3:06 p.m.: crash. Patrick L. McKibben, 47, of Troy, was traveling southbound on South Ohio Avenue in the right lane. He attempted to turn into the left lane at the intersection of South Ohio Avenue and West Water Street when he struck John J. Quinlisk, 56, of Sidney, on the passenger side of his vehicle.

JULY 19

-5:20 p.m.: crash. While exiting I-75 heading westbound, Stephen L. Gillem, 49, of Sidney, struck Brayden T. D. Collier, 23, of Anna, who was stopped eastbound on State Route 47.

-8:50 p.m.: warrant. Michael D. Miller, 53, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

JULY 20

-2:56 p.m.: crash. Paula M. Pate, of Sidney, was struck by an unknown vehicle in the parking lot of Kroger. The employees working at the time did not have access to the cameras that would identify the vehicle.

-6:47 p.m.: crime in progress. Brian A. Diltz, 60, of Houston, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

MONDAY

-6:18 p.m.: crash. Richard L. Penny, 63, of Sidney, backed out of a driveway onto North Walnut Avenue and backed into the parked car of Jesus Zazueta, of Sidney.

TUESDAY

-12:34 p.m.: complaint. Yolanda K. Bidwell, 37, at large, was arrested for vehicle trespass and criminal trespass.

-3:54 p.m.: crash. While traveling on Fourth Avenue, Keiren K. Thorpe, 18, of Sidney, attempted to pass a car in the right lane. Thorpe struck the right guardrail after returning to the right lane and had significant damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

-10:06 p.m.: crime in progress. Charles T. Price, 63, of Sidney, was arrested for disorderly conduct while being intoxicated.

WEDNESDAY

-11:02 a.m.: warrant. Samantha A. Slater, 40, of New Albany, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:08 p.m.: crash. Karli A. Hiler, 19, of Sidney, rear-ended Kelly M. Aufderhaar, 49, of Sidney, while on Fair Road.

-4:03 p.m.: crash. Brandi M. Butts, 33, of Sidney, was stopped at a stop light on State Route 47 and was rear ended by Robert C. Jackson, 56, of Sidney.

THURSDAY

-1:17 a.m.: crime in progress. Tiffany A. I. Spradlin, 22, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal damaging and endangering.

-3:47 p.m.: crash. Tina R. Collins, 40, of Sidney, was traveling behind James R. Mentges, 73, of Sidney, westbound on Fair Oaks Drive. Collins started passing Mentges and struck his front bumper as she returned to the lane.