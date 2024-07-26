Out of the past: July 26

125 Years

July 26, 1899

City Councilman Stowell stated last night that the Big Four railroad company was putting in heavier rails on their line and elevating their track in some places from six inches to two feet. They were at work just east of Sidney and he thought it was advisable to see what they were going to do through Sidney. The City Solicitor was instructed to have the necessary papers ready to enjoin them should they attempt to raise their tracks through Sidney and interfere with the grades of the streets.

——-

Go to Riverside Park tomorrow and have a good time. Music furnished by the Klute band. Special train leaves at 9 a.m.

100 Years

July 26, 1924

Yesterday afternoon’s entertainment at Chautauqua contained a pleasant surprise when three of Sidney’s talented artists appeared rendering an unusually beautiful program. The artists were Charles Wells, Whistler, Miss Maude Haslup, soloist, with Mrs. G.U. Rhees as accompanist.

——-

One of the first farmers in Shelby County to thresh was Charles L. Baker, of Green township. He threshed 172 bushels of wheat from five acres making an average of 34 bushels per acre. The price paid by the elevator on new wheat in this section has varied from $1.10 to $1.15 per bushel.

——-

RUSSIA — The opening game of the Russia Giants against the fast Conover Grays was a royal victory for Russia, the score being 1 to 0.

75 Years

July 26, 1949

ANNA – Leading public-spirited citizens of this up-and-coming community had little time for idle talk today as they accelerated final touches on their new mazda-tower system at the local athletic field, prior to turning on the powerful lights in formal ceremony Wednesday evening. Designed to generate 80,000 watts, the battery of glaring reflectors were recently raised on 60-foot poles, spaced in a symmetrical manner around the field.

——-

For New Idea farm equipment repair service, call us. 1809-1. Also, Blount McCormick-Deering, John Deere, New Holland, Dunham. W.E. Baumgardner, East Court St., Sidney. Advertisement.

50 Years

July 26, 1974

The 114th Shelby County Fair which opens officially tomorrow will be a first only for newcomers to the community. Although mini-skirts and shorts have replaced the long, swishing skirts of the past, the aura of expectation is the same as it was 100 years ago.

——-

New location of the drivers license examination station in Sidney will be the IUE Union Hall located on County 25-A, south of the city.

25 Years

July 26, 1999

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The drought is causing some small wildfires around Ohio, unusual for this time of year but not yet a major concern, the forestry department said. Since June 1, about 100 wildfires have burned 275 acres, figures typically seen in the fall.

——-

The 139th Shelby County Fair is up and running following the official 10 a.m. opening ceremonies today. Activities and entertainment for all ages are planned during the seven-day run that ends Sunday night.

——-

PHOTO: A man tries to kick a table into a fire during an uprising at Woodstock ’99, Sunday in Rome, N.Y. after almost 72 hours of peace and love, Woodstock ’99 ended in blazing chaos as hundreds of concertgoers turned into vandals, starting fires and looting.

