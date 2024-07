Longtime Shelby County Fair auctioneer Johnny Regula, second from left, is inducted into the Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame as he is handed a plaque by fair board director Scott Bertsch at the fair on Friday. Attending the induction are Tony Bornhorst, left, and fair board director Ryan Yingst. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Working at the Shelby County Pork Producers pork loin cookout are, left to right, Jake Bornhorst, Ted Bornhorst, Tony Bornhorst and Andy Bornhorst, all of Fort Loramie. Ted and Tony are brothers. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

