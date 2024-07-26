Photos: Grand champion hog sale

Jacob Yenser, second from left, of Botkins, sold the 2024 Shelby County Fair grand champion market gilt to Lochard Inc., on Friday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Camdyn Osysko, second from left, of Jackson Center, sold the 2024 Shelby County Fair reserve grand champion market gilt to Sidney Body Carstar on Friday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Brynleigh Osysko, center, of Jackson Center, sold the 2024 Shelby County Fair reserve grand champion market barrow on Friday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lily Fullenkamp, holding the banner, of Russia, sold the 2024 Shelby County Fair grand champion market barrow on Friday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

