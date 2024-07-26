Pond management class to be held in Tawawa Park Wednesday

SIDNEY — The Ohio State University Extension of Shelby County is hosting a pond management class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Tawawa Park.

The program is aimed at those who own ponds and are looking for instruction on how to manage them. Guest speakers will be Ohio State aquatic ecosystems director Eugene Braig and Ohio State Extension of Darke County educator Caden Buschur.

Anyone interested is welcome to bring a lawn chair and attend.

For more information, contact Ohio State Extension of Shelby County educator Rylee Kay Puthoff at 937-419-7126 or email [email protected].