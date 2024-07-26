Sidney Municipal Court: June 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Deborah J. Carter, 65, of Decatur, Alabama, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Theodore R. Burton, 66, of Bellefontaine, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Chad Anthony Broering, 38, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ronald Odysseus Scott Bertsch, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Marie L. Bertke, 30, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Thomas M. Eakin, Jr., 52, of York Springs, Pennsylvania, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eileen M. Ferree, 62, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Deborah M. Parker, 40, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James Arden Kyer, 41, of Grafton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Zion Richard Perkins, 22, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Terrance Martin, 24, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Noah Blake Topp, 18, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brandy Terry, 26, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Amber Marie Frost, 38, of Bellefontaine, was charged with no operator license and expired plates, $288 fine.

Garrett William Brown, 18, of Rossburg, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Cody Dalton Beagle, 30, of Sidney, was charged with right of way on public highway, $130 fine.

Andrea S. Spencer, 51, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Quenton Glenn Jack Oliver, 24, of Northwood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Greg A. Meckstroth, 64, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley M. Blair, 34, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denario D. Price, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lexi Renee Blanton, 19, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Justhin Perez Colon, 21, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jenny Gillem, 36, of Sidney, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Herline Cherisien, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Danielle L. Lamb, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaiah Steven Abbott, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

James A. Fowler, 52, of Huber Heights, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions – child support/FTA and contempt, $155 fine.

Cynthia Jane Pulfer, 60, of Dayton, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Ronda L. Inman, 50, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $131 fine.

Mason James Triplehorn, 19, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert L. Williams, Jr., 59, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Colin Lee Zeller, 34, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Carlos Z. Parker, 19, of Odenton, Maryland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jonathan Shane Lengefeld, Jr., 27, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared Ray Chandler, 20, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Suzanne Black Burrell, 65, of New Bremen, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Frostina M. Henderson, 47, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Bryan A. Niemeyer, 53, of Minster, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Matthew J. Link, 44, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Mahihullah Ebadi, 30, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Watasha E. Dewberry, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Barry Christopher Nelson, 69, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

April Joy Brubaker, 50, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ryosuke Tamura, 42, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Deven M. Williams, 23, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jared S. Standley, 28, of Anna, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Nathan L. Schwarck, 24, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jason A. Riffell, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Khaila Brieann Price, 24, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.