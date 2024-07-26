Softball: Fort Loramie native, Russia coach takes Minster job

MINSTER— With Minster’s former softball coach Robb Hemmelgarn resigning to become the Midwest Athletic Conference Commissioner, Fort Loramie native and former Russia coach Kenleigh Ludlow is taking over as the program’s head coach.

“It’s an exciting and unique opportunity to coach for another rival school as both Russia and Minster have always been viewed as two of Fort Loramie’s biggest rivals,” Ludlow said

Ludlow has quite the background in softball as she played at Cedarville University starting in the 2010 season. She says that her personal highlight was when she earned All-American honors.

“My time at Cedarville University was a transformative experience,” Ludlow said. “College athletics taught me the importance of leadership, dedication, teamwork and perseverance which are values I strive to instill in my players.”

Ludlow says that the way she played directly influences her coaching style and that her experience as a player allow her to relate more to her players.

“I emphasize the importance of mastering the basics, understanding the game’s strategy and always putting in the effort both on and off the field,” Ludlow said. “I encourage my players to play with passion, enthusiasm, discipline and a strong sense of sportsmanship; mirroring the principles that guided my playing career.”

Hemmelgarn certainly left some large shoes to fill as he brought the program to five conference titles in the last six seasons with the only off year being when they finished second in 2022. The squad won a regional title and earned a state berth in June.

Ludlow looks to take the foundation of success to even greater heights while developing well-rounded athletes.

“My goal is to create an environment where players are challenged, supported and inspired to reach their full potential.” Ludlow said.

When asked about the kind of legacy she wants to leave in her time at Minster, Ludlow wants to be remembered as someone who truly cares about the development of players both on and off the field.

“Ultimately, I want to inspire my players to strive for their best in all aspects of their lives,” Ludlow said. “I hope I’ve inspired a love for the game in the players I’ve had the privilege to coach along the way.”