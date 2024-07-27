Out of the past: July 27

125 Years

July 27, 1899

The county commissioners have ordered plans for a barn to be erected on the children’s home farm.

——-

Dr. F.W. Johnston and W.C. Wyman, the committee appointed by the Board of Health to inspect slaughter houses in this city, visited all the slaughter houses yesterday. They were all found to be in good condition.

100 Years

July 27, 1924

Too much praise cannot be given the earnestness and efficiency of the faithful workers which put Shelby County’s quota for the relief of tornado-stricken Lorain “over the top.”

——-

A representative of the Daily News called upon Judge H.T. Mathers today and asked for an interview on the prohibition question. “On one of the important questions of the day, my record is that I have always been dry,” Judge Mathers (Democratic primary candidate for Congress) stated.

75 Years

July 27, 1949

Television entertainment was enjoyed for the first time during a Sidney Veterans of Foreign Wars meeting when VFW members met Tuesday night in the Monumental Building. The video set was installed in the post rooms this week.

——-

Excavation work is started this week by the city on a 15-inch, 2,045-foot trunk line sewer extension from the intersection of East avenue and the canal in the north-easterly direction to Johnston drive. The extension will relieve a bottleneck in the sanitary sewer from Bon Air.

50 Years

July 27, 1974

With Sidney’s Fair Road bridge project on the brink of completion, the road was opened to motorists yesterday, just in time for the Shelby County Fair. Work on the $754,000 project began about one year ago. Shelby County engineer William Fultz Sr. said traffic won’t be interfere with the remaining clean-up work.

——-

It’s as easy as ABC and that’s exactly what it’s called, ABC – answers, books, copies – interlibrary loan service in effect at the Amos Memorial Public Library since early spring.

——-

Three local banks have been officially designated as participating bank for the Ohio State lottery. They are Citizens Baughman National Bank, First National Exchange Bank, both in Sidney, and Farmers and Merchants Bank in Anna. Duties will consist of providing the new lottery tickets to the lottery agencies and collecting the cash receipts and unsold tickets from the agents.

25 Years

July 27, 1999

Sidney City Council Monday night approved an enterprise zone agreement that will allow Freshway Foods to build a new 57,500 square foot building in the Stolle Industrial Park.

Freshway owners Frank and Philip Gilardi will be investing $8.5 million in the project, which will result in the consolidation of two separate facilities at 1020 Commerce Drive and 2542 Ross Court into the new production facility.

——-

Robert B. Geuy will serve as Shelby County engineer until January 2001 after his appointment by the Shelby County Democrat Central Committee. Geuy has been serving as interim engineer since July 1 due to the retirement of J. Stephen Hubbell as engineer.

