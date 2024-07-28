Photos: Kids sell their champion fair animals

Avery Barhorst, of Botkins, sells the grand champion market steer on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Grace Poeppelman, of Russia, sells the reserve grand champion market steer to Midwest Cattle Co. on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Cassie Heath, of Sidney, sells her grand champion market lamb on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Iris Canan, of Anna, sells her reserve grand champion market lamb on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Riley Brewer, of New Bremen, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks to J.A.M. Trucking of Ohio, LLC. on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ella Michael, left, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks to Rep Mike Carey, center, on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Maddox Abke, of Sidney, sells the grand champion pen of broilers chickens on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Harper Lambert, center, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion pen of broilers chickens to Troy Kies Auctioneer/Realtor on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Blaise Stueve, of Covington, sells the grand champion pen of fryers chickens to the Shelby County Democrats on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Karinne Buehler, of Botkins, sells the reserve grand champion pen of fryers chickens on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Maddox Abke, of Sidney, sells the grand champion single broiler chicken on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Seth Walls, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion single broiler chicken to C&H Trucking on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Maddox Abke, of Sidney, sells the grand champion single fryer chicken on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jace Russell, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion single fryer chicken to Plastipak Packaging Inc. and Chris Gibbs on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lucas Mohler, of Piqua, sells the grand champion dairy steer on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Drew Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, sells the grand champion dairy feeder on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Lydia Gehret, of Fort Loramie, sells the reserve grand champion dairy feeder on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Willow Canan, of Anna, sells her grand champion market goat on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Norah Homan, of Botkins, sells her reserve grand champion market goat to Minster Bank on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Maya Oduro, of Piqua, sells the grand champion market turkey on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Hannah Yingst, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion market turkey on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The basket of goat cheese sale was held on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. The biggest buyer was TICON Paving. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The gallon of milk sale was held on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. The biggest buyer was Bambauer Fertilizer. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Avery Barhorst, of Botkins, sells the grand champion market steer on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Grace Poeppelman, of Russia, sells the reserve grand champion market steer to Midwest Cattle Co. on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Cassie Heath, of Sidney, sells her grand champion market lamb on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Iris Canan, of Anna, sells her reserve grand champion market lamb on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Riley Brewer, of New Bremen, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks to J.A.M. Trucking of Ohio, LLC. on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Ella Michael, left, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks to Rep Mike Carey, center, on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Maddox Abke, of Sidney, sells the grand champion pen of broilers chickens on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Harper Lambert, center, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion pen of broilers chickens to Troy Kies Auctioneer/Realtor on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Blaise Stueve, of Covington, sells the grand champion pen of fryers chickens to the Shelby County Democrats on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Karinne Buehler, of Botkins, sells the reserve grand champion pen of fryers chickens on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Maddox Abke, of Sidney, sells the grand champion single broiler chicken on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Seth Walls, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion single broiler chicken to C&H Trucking on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Maddox Abke, of Sidney, sells the grand champion single fryer chicken on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Jace Russell, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion single fryer chicken to Plastipak Packaging Inc. and Chris Gibbs on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Lucas Mohler, of Piqua, sells the grand champion dairy steer on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Drew Bornhorst, of Fort Loramie, sells the grand champion dairy feeder on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Lydia Gehret, of Fort Loramie, sells the reserve grand champion dairy feeder on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Willow Canan, of Anna, sells her grand champion market goat on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Norah Homan, of Botkins, sells her reserve grand champion market goat to Minster Bank on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Maya Oduro, of Piqua, sells the grand champion market turkey on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Hannah Yingst, of Sidney, sells the reserve grand champion market turkey on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

The basket of goat cheese sale was held on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. The biggest buyer was TICON Paving.

The gallon of milk sale was held on Saturday at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. The biggest buyer was Bambauer Fertilizer.