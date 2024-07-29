COSI puts on a show at Kids Day

SIDNEY — COSI’s offsite educator, Taylor Shaw, used science to entertain kids at this year’s kids day program at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday in front of a packed house.
Using liquid nitrogen and dry ice, Shaw taught the kids the three basic states of matter. Using various techniques, he made a cloud effect and used air pressure from the liquid nitrogen to shoot bottle caps in the air. Shaw called a few kids up to the stage to help with his experiments. He dipped a stress ball into the liquid nitrogen before shattering it in front of the kids.
Shaw was hired by COSI in December 2023. Shaw grew up in Grove City when he joined the Air Force in 2011 where he developed a deep love for math and science. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May 2023 with a master’s in museum studies, with a specialty in curation. He uses his knowledge of science and Museum Studies to figure out how to preserve and safeguard material that comes through the museum.
Shaw also did a lesson on chemistry. He explained what hydrogen peroxide is before mixing some with dish soap and potassium iodine, making it foam all over the stage. He ended the show by throwing a pressurized bottle of liquid nitrogen into a bin full of balls, exploding them everywhere.
After COSI finished their presentation, there was a raffle for an assortment of prizes, such as toys, balls, and the most desired prize: bikes. Tim Everett, who has been putting together the kids’ day program event for 25 years, said this was the biggest crowd he has seen. There were roughly 600 kids in attendance.