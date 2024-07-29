Out of the past: July 29

125 Years

July 29, 1899

BOTKINS – The Shelby county bank received their new safe this week. It is a fine looking safe for a small town. The safe blowers would have a hard time to blow it up.

——-

HOUSTON – Houston won Sunday’s ball game from Newport by a score of 19 to 23, regardless of some nice plays of the triplet order.

——-

ANNA – The Lutheran church here is now undergoing repairs. The interior will be changed, a furnace will be put in and it will be lighted up to date.

100 Years

July 29, 1924

Mrs. W.T. Amos, son and daughter, and Mrs. E.C. Amos, son and daughter, motored to DeGraff Monday evening and attended a recital given by the music pupils of Miss Clara Amos. Piano solos were played by Anna and Sarah Nancy Amos while a cornet, saxophone and piano trio was given by William, Oliver, and Anna Amos.

——-

Miss Elsie Baker, of New York City, who is a famous singer for the Victory Talking Machine Co., while visiting the Famous Gretzinger’s Kennels of Sidney, bought a very valuable and most beautiful German Prince Von Blaisburg, A.K.C. No. 421454.

75 Years

July 29, 1949

Next Tuesday night will be a “F-night” in Sidney. The entire city will be “fogged” with DDT solution in an effort to prevent polio from striking in the Sidney area. Fogging of the city is designed to destroy adult flies and other insects and to eliminate their breeding sources. Other nearby cities are also using this means of combating polio.

——-

No municipal court for Sidney as Senate upholds Lausche’s veto of measure. The municipal court bill would have established new courts in Sidney and 10 other cities.

——-

A flock of appointments sent to the senate for confirmation by Gov. Lausche today included the selection of Sidney Democrat Roy Harmony to a six-year term on the state pardon and parole commission. Harmony represents Shelby county in the state legislature.

50 Years

July 29, 1974

Elimination of student athletics, plays, music activities, and summer school may be necessary if voters fail to pass the 4.8-mill school operating levy next month, Sidney Board of Education members discuss last night.

——-

Fort Loramie High School student Mary Quinter was crowned dairy princess yesterday at the Shelby County Fair. Beth Runyon, Sidney, and John Regula, Jackson Center, were named Junior Fair queen and king.

——-

JACKSON CENTER – “We’re glad we went, but we wouldn’t run back” is the way Linda and Rodney Schey summed up their three-year experience in Karonga, Africa, an area smaller than her home town, Jackson Center. The couple went to Africa to teach through the Mennonite Teachers Abroad Program.

25 Years

July 15, 1999

Melissa Louise Locker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Locker of Sidney, has been named to the dean’s list at Otterbein College for the spring term. A student must be full time with a term grade-point average of at least 3.6 to be named to the list.

——-

Parents of the members of the Sidney High School marching band are raffling off a Zenith 55-inch projection television to cover the expense of a band trip to the Outback Bowl, which will be held in Tampa, Fla., Jan 1, 2000.

