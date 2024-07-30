Business Spotlight: Austeria serving a delicious experience

Joni Dunham and Maureen Berigan check out drink selections at Austeria Wine Boutique in Sidney recently. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Owner Taylor Bowsher has always been passionate about wine. When she moved with her husband to Sidney two years ago, she fell in love with the area. She wanted nothing more than to be part of the downtown vibes, so she combined her two loves and open Austeria Wine Boutique.

The boutique specializes in over 1,000 natural and biodynamic wines that you can only get exclusively here. The wine is sold both by the glass and the bottle. They offer flights and cases as well.

Along with this, they also serve beer, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. For food, they have a selection of sharable plates, charcuterie boards, and other delicatessen items.

Austeria Wine Boutique has a wine club. Every month, members will choose to receive two or four bottles of small production wines catered to your taste profile. Club members will also get no corkage fee in-house, 10 percent off cases, and member only tasting events.

Its hours are from 11 a.m. to 8p.m Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.