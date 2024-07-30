Frank, Bonnie Turner to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Bonnie and Frank Turner

Frank and Bonnie Turner of For Loramie will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 11 at a Mass of Thanksgiving at 11 a.m. in the St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, followed by a dinner for family and invited guests at the Wooden Shoe Inn in Minster.

Frank and Bonnie (Puthoff) were married at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1964 in the St. Patrick Catholic Church in St. Patrick. The Rev. William J. Goldschmidt officiated on a warm, sunny day. Witnesses were maid of honor Judy (Woehrmeyer) Baker, best man John Turner, bridesmaids Roseanne (Turner) Grunkemeyer (dec.), and Teresa (Borchers) Puthoff, groomsmen Bob Puthoff (dec.), twin brother of the bride, and Bill Francis, and ushers Karl Hilgefort and Donald Puthoff.

Frank is the son of the late Joseph and Rosemary (Wissman) Turner. He has three brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Sheila Turner, Paul and Emily Turner, and Mike and Phyllis Turner, all of Fort Loramie, and one sister and brother-in-law, Susan Elaine and Andy Tillman. A sister and brother-in-law, Rosanne and Dave Grunkemeyer, are deceased.

Bonnie is the daughter of the late Bernard and Bertha (Menker) Puthoff. She has one living brother, Donald Puthoff, and one living sister-in-law, Teresa Puthoff. Three brothers are deceased: Francis and Freda Puthoff, Melvin and Betty Puthoff, and Robert Puthoff. Nine sisters are deceased: Vera and Melvin Woehrmeyer, Corrine and Tom Francis, Lucy Puthoff, Mary and Alfred Holthaus, Marjorie and Gene Rethman, Barbara and Lewis Thieman, Martha Puthoff, Rita Puthoff, and Norma Jean Puthoff.

The Turners have three sons and daughters-in-law, Joseph and Ann Turner, Nicolas and Lynn Turner, and Bradley and Andrea Turner, all of Fort Loramie, and two daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce and Scott Gundling of Cincinatti, and Karen and James Fortman of Minster. They have 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

Frank and Bonnie graduated from Fort Loramie High School in 1960. Frank is a 1964 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He retired in 1994 after 30 years teaching junior and senior high school English and music at various levels. He retired in 2009 as director of religious education at St. Michael Catholic Church, a position he began in 1995. He continues to teach piano privately and serves as church organist for one Mass each week.

After graduation from high school, Bonnie was employed by First National Bank of Sidney for several years. She retired in 2008 from Wayne Trail Technologies, Inc., Fort Loramie, after 17 years of service. Over the years, she has worked for Fort Loramie Schools as a bus driver and admissions clerk for athletic events.

The couple enjoy following the activities of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, traveling, and participating in church, school and community activities.