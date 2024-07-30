Historic Sidney Theatre presents “Willy Wonka Jr.”

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is thrilled to announce its upcoming production of “Willy Wonka Jr.,” a delightful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, scheduled for Aug. 2-5.

This family-friendly musical promises to enchant audiences with its whimsical story, vibrant characters, and memorable songs.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” follows the adventures of the enigmatic candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. The winners of these tickets will embark on a magical tour of his mysterious chocolate factory.

Among the winners is young Charlie Bucket, whose life is about to change in the most unexpected ways. With beloved songs like “Pure Imagination” and “The Candy Man,” this production is sure to delight both children and adults.

The production features a talented ensemble of young performers from the local community, showcasing their acting, singing, and dancing talents. The creative team has worked to bring the colorful sets and costumes to life, ensuring a stunning experience for all attendees.

Performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.” will take place on:

● Friday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

● Saturday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

● Sunday, Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at www.sidneytheatre.org. General admission is $16, with discounted rates for students and seniors.

Join us at the Historic Sidney Theatre for “Willy Wonka Jr.” and step into a world of pure imagination.