Jackson Center Legion to host blood drive Aug. 5

JACKSON CENTER — Solvita is calling on area donors to respond to a critical shortage of multiple blood types. A community blood drive is being held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 at Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 627 E. College Street.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center in July and August will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” beach towel and will be automatically entered in the drawing for two tickets to Taylor Swift’s Nov. 3 show at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.