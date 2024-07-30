Out of the past: July 30

125 Years

July 30, 1899

Harry Binkley will go to Swanders this evening to take charge of the C.H.&D. station at that place.

——-

NOTICE – Special sidewalk assessments for 1899 are due and payable without penalty on or before August 1 at the office of the City Clerk on north Main avenue. H.S. Ailes.

100 Years

July 30, 1924

LOCKINGTON – Boys who went to Kansas some weeks ago to work on the wheat fields during the harvest returned home on Monday evening.

——-

FT. LORAMIE – Monday morning a car owned by Mr. Smoot of Houston ran down the embankment near the Busse meat market in the canal. When it was taken out it was O.K. with nothing broken and drove it back home.

75 Years

July 30, 1949

Dr. L.E. Traul, Sidney-Shelby county health commissioner, today joined the rest of the city and county in a prayer of hope that poliomyelitis, most feared of all diseases, would not reach the epidemic stage here. “There is no cure in the strict sense of the work,” Dr. Traul said.

——-

The Stanley Kies farm on the Kettlersville Jackson Center road is to be the site the district plowing contest on Aug. 12. Agricultural agents, farm planners, and Soil Conservation Service district supervisors are assisting in the arrangements.

50 Years

July 30, 1974

As the relentless sun wreaked still another rainless day on Shelby County yesterday, the corn withered higher up the stalk and local grain farmers somberly admitted that all they can do now is wait, and pray.

Estimates of local agriculturalists on the extent of irreparable damage already done to Shelby County’s corn crop range from 10 to 20 percent of the total.

According to Roger Lentz, president of the Shelby County Farm Bureau, the repercussions of the current drought will reach at least one year into the future and touch the lives of everybody. Not only will the price of corn products see a rise, Lentz said, but also milk and meat prices. “Farming is a high-risk occupation,” Lentz said, “totally at the mercy of the weather.”

25 Years

July 30, 1999

FORT LORAMIE – Karla R. Rethman, daughter of John and Betty Rethman, earned her doctorate in optometry from Ohio State University, Columbus in June. Rethman plans to become an associate of Dr. Gene F. Knapke in New Bremen.

——-

DAYTON, Ohio – A nightclub that features nude dancing and wants to operate in Troy has won a partial court victory. U.S. District Court Judge Walter Rice on Thursday barred enforcement of Troy’s adult-entertainment ordinance, but said the night club Total Xposure must still obtain a zoning permit from city officials to operate.

