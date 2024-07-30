Photos: Kids sell cattle at fair beef sale

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Sophia York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Miranda Hoying, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kyle Bensman, of Sidney, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jay Wildermuth, of Anna, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Evans Miranda, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Livian Welty, of Piqua, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Madison Poeppelman, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Gabe Dershem, of Houston, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Maleah Schwartz, of Maplewood, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jenna York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sophia York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Miranda Hoying, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Kyle Bensman, of Sidney, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Jay Wildermuth, of Anna, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Evans Miranda, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Livian Welty, of Piqua, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Madison Poeppelman, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Gabe Dershem, of Houston, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Maleah Schwartz, of Maplewood, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Jenna York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

No posts to display