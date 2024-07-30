Photos: Kids sell cattle at fair beef sale

Sophia York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Miranda Hoying, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kyle Bensman, of Sidney, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jay Wildermuth, of Anna, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Evans Miranda, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Livian Welty, of Piqua, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Madison Poeppelman, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Gabe Dershem, of Houston, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Maleah Schwartz, of Maplewood, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jenna York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sophia York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Miranda Hoying, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Kyle Bensman, of Sidney, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Jay Wildermuth, of Anna, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Evans Miranda, of Anna, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Livian Welty, of Piqua, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Madison Poeppelman, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Gabe Dershem, of Houston, shows his animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Maleah Schwartz, of Maplewood, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.

Jenna York, of Russia, shows her animal during the 2024 Shelby County Jr. Fair Beef Sale on Saturday.