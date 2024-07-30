Photos: Some tallented dogs, a nap and more at the fair

Olivia Walls, of Sidney, takes a nap after the animal sale in Kent Arena 1 at the fair on Saturday. Walls was tired after staying up late riding fair rides. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Braelyn Berger, left to right, of Sidney, with her aussiedoodle, Dolly, and Goldendoodle, Hank. With her dogs Berger won first place jr. you and your dog, obedience beginner novice B, high point obedience, Jr. poster, Jr. B showmanship, skillathon Jr., overall high point and first place Ohio State Fair Jr. B showmanship on Saturday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Aaron Simpson, of Sidney, and his Havanese named Duffy, won showman of showman, best in showmanship and obedience on Saturday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Mentor Cassie Heath, left, of Sidney, talks with her trainee, Dillyn Stettler, of Anna, before Stettler showed the grand champion sheep in the Time to Shine Show on Saturday at the fair. The show was judged by Shelby County Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. The event was a partnership between the Jr. Fair Board and the Shelby County Board of DD. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kelsi Hiler, right, of Sidney, won grand champion single fryer rabbit at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Karli Hiler. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ryder Hickerson, of Maplewood, won first class meat pen of rabbits at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kids wait in line to sell their rabbits for processing on Saturday on the last day of the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Mentor’s and their trainees prepare to show animals in the Time to Shine Show on Saturday at the fair. The show was judged by Shelby County Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. The event was a partnership between the Jr. Fair Board and the Shelby County Board of DD. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Mentor Norah Homan, left, of Botkins, helps Brantlee Burkett, of Sidney, show a goat in the Time to Shine Show on Saturday at the fair. The event was judged by Shelby County Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. The show was a partnership between the Jr. Fair Board and the Shelby County Board of DD. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Kale Wiley, of Sidney, competes in dog obedience with her pet on Saturday at the fair. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Taking part in a beef cook-out on Saturday at the fair are, left to right, Ben Siegel, of Fort Loramie, Mack Knupp, of Sidney, Bruce Metz, of Jackson Center, and Dale Luthman, of Russia. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Olivia Walls, of Sidney, takes a nap after the animal sale in Kent Arena 1 at the fair on Saturday. Walls was tired after staying up late riding fair rides.

Braelyn Berger, left to right, of Sidney, with her aussiedoodle, Dolly, and Goldendoodle, Hank. With her dogs Berger won first place jr. you and your dog, obedience beginner novice B, high point obedience, Jr. poster, Jr. B showmanship, skillathon Jr., overall high point and first place Ohio State Fair Jr. B showmanship on Saturday at the fair.

Aaron Simpson, of Sidney, and his Havanese named Duffy, won showman of showman, best in showmanship and obedience on Saturday at the fair.

Mentor Cassie Heath, left, of Sidney, talks with her trainee, Dillyn Stettler, of Anna, before Stettler showed the grand champion sheep in the Time to Shine Show on Saturday at the fair. The show was judged by Shelby County Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. The event was a partnership between the Jr. Fair Board and the Shelby County Board of DD.

Kelsi Hiler, right, of Sidney, won grand champion single fryer rabbit at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Karli Hiler.

Ryder Hickerson, of Maplewood, won first class meat pen of rabbits at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

Kids wait in line to sell their rabbits for processing on Saturday on the last day of the fair.

Mentor’s and their trainees prepare to show animals in the Time to Shine Show on Saturday at the fair. The show was judged by Shelby County Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. The event was a partnership between the Jr. Fair Board and the Shelby County Board of DD.

Mentor Norah Homan, left, of Botkins, helps Brantlee Burkett, of Sidney, show a goat in the Time to Shine Show on Saturday at the fair. The event was judged by Shelby County Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. The show was a partnership between the Jr. Fair Board and the Shelby County Board of DD.

Kale Wiley, of Sidney, competes in dog obedience with her pet on Saturday at the fair.

Taking part in a beef cook-out on Saturday at the fair are, left to right, Ben Siegel, of Fort Loramie, Mack Knupp, of Sidney, Bruce Metz, of Jackson Center, and Dale Luthman, of Russia.