Recovery, Wellness Centers takes reins of Sidney mental health clinic

SIDNEY — Effective Aug. 5, community mental health services in Sidney and Shelby County will be provided by Recovery & Wellness Centers of Midwest Ohio, at the North Vandemark Road location previously operated by Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio.

RWC will be setting up operations and orienting staff to the new location and expects to be seeing patients at 1101 N. Vandemark Rd. as soon as Aug. 7, according to Cynthia Wion, Executive Director of Recovery & Wellness Centers. The building is owned by the Tri-County Board and is leased to the clinical services provider.

RWC provides community behavioral health services at locations in Greenville, Tipp City and Eaton, and provides crisis services, including the 24/7 Tri-County Crisis Hotline and mobile crisis response in Darke, Miami and Shelby County.

As a community behavioral health provider, RWC is contracted through the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services to provide services regardless of a person’s ability to pay, which is supported by the Tri-County mental health services levy.

“RWC is excited about this opportunity to expand our clinical services into Shelby County,” Wion said. “I am so thankful for our tremendous staff — they have really jumped into this to make the transition happen with a minimum of disruption to clients.”

Officials from Family Resource Center, which has been the Board-contracted provider in Shelby County since September 2018, informed the Board in June that FRC would be discontinuing services in Shelby County within 120 days. Board service contracts are on a Fiscal Year basis that begins in July and ends in June.

RWC has moved quickly to maintain continuity of care for Shelby County clients. Many former FRC clinical and support staff will be employed by RWC at the Shelby County location.

Terri Becker, Executive Director of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, said she is “impressed by how quickly RWC has been able to move to minimize the disruption of services to clients. RWC has been client-focused with the services they provide in Darke and Miami Counties, and this change will provide a tighter integration between crisis and clinical services in Shelby County.”

RWC will have a new phone number for the Vandemark Road location: 937-622-7393. The 24/7 Tri-County Crisis Hotline is: 800-351-7347.