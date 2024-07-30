Shelby County Relay for Life to be held Friday

A view of the Shelby County Relay for Life on the Courthouse Square on Aug. 5, 2022. The fundraiser will be held this Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The 24th Shelby County Relay For Life will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday on the Courthouse Square.

Relay For Life is a fundraising event benefiting the American Cancer Society, who helps people through their cancer journey and providing prevention and early detection education.

This year, the American Cancer Society is currently funding 26 cancer research grants in Ohio totaling more than $18.5 million. Participating in the Relay for Life is one way to be directly involved in the American Cancer Society.

Relay events are not all serious; fun is included with food trucks, celebration, music, raffles, games and more. This year, there will be more free kid activities including bounce houses, games with prizes, bubbles and more.

Interested residents can join today, begin hosting fundraisers, celebrate cancer survivors, and pay tribute to those who have battled cancer.

People who attend on Friday can help celebrate and honor survivors and remember friends and family that lost their lives to cancer with a luminaria ceremony. People who wish to participate can decorate a bag with the name of a relative or friend, or anyone they would like to dedicate it to. As the sun sets, candles will be lit inside the bag. Each bag costs $10.

More information can be found on Facebook on the Relay For Life of Shelby County page, and on the organization’s website: www.relayforlife.org/shelbycounty.