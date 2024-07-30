Sidney Alive prepares for National Night Out

Sidney Tactical Response Team member Matt Dembski, center, helps Jaxson Agner, 8, of Sidney, try on one of the vests that Tactical Response Team members wear during National Night Out event on the Courthouse Square on Aug. 3, 2o22. National Night Out activities will return to downtown Sidney on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — Preparations are underway for National Night Out activities on Tuesday in downtown Sidney. The event starts at 5:30 p.m on the Courthouse Square for those who do not have their own neighborhood celebrations.

Wannabe Tacos and Kona Ice will be in attendance, and there will be over 25 free kids’ activities from organizations across the area. There will also be a splash tank with local first responders in the splash zone! A donation to Sidney Alive is all it takes to see who you can splash!

Community members can bring their children and enjoy an evening of fun in downtown Sidney as a positive partnership between the community and first responders is promoted.

Sidney Alive would like to thank the following event sponsors for their support: The City of Sidney, Copeland, Honda, JG Nail Bar, Westerheide Construction Company, The Community Foundation of Shelby County and Ashley Himes State Farm.

For more information about the event or other Sidney Alive events, visit our event calendar at sidneyalive.org/events for contact [email protected].