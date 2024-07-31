Out of the past: July 31

125 Years

July 31, 1899

The poles for the Sidney telephone company have arrived and the work of erecting them is expected to begin immediately.

——-

The excursions run to this city yesterday to the Mary L. Poultry Plant were a success. The excursion trains were run over the C.H.&D. railroad from Toledo and Cincinnati. The two trains arrived here about 11 o’clock in the morning and brought in between five and six hundred people. The visitors visited the poultry plant and spent a portion of the afternoon in the grove over the hill at the rear of the plant. The grove is a most beautiful place and is provided with a large number of settees, swings, and hammocks for the convenience of visitors.

100 Years

July 31, 1924

The Shelby Co. W.C.T.U. annual convention was held in the M.E. Church Wednesday. Miss Grace Woodruff gave a piano selection which was so heartily appreciated that Miss Woodruff responded with a second number. Mrs. W.H.C. Goode spoke on the importance of voting at the primary election. Mrs. Goode suggested that a meeting be called to interest and instruct women in the regard to the election on Aug. 12.

——-

Mayor Bland, widely known to be fearless in his manner of handling law violators, especially in the violation of the liquor laws, acted as chairman of the Law Enforcement meeting Wednesday at the First Baptist Church. The mayor believes that conditions in Sidney are materially improved and that local officials are doing all they can to enforce the prohibition laws.

75 Years

July 31, 1949

Sidney’s first suspected case of infantile paralysis was reported by health department officials when a three-year-old boy was removed to Miami Valley hospital shortly before noon today. Sidney’s campaign to help prevent Polio was gaining momentum today as arrangements for “fogging” the city Tuesday night with DDT moved ahead. Health officials and the spraying company assured that fogging is not harmful to persons, animals or property.

——-

Twelve feet, 11 inches is a stock of hybrid corn raised by James Comer in Green Township. He has a 10-acre field of this tall corn; he got his seed from Bert Favorite and Son, southwest of Piqua. It is on display at the Sidney Daily News office.

50 Years

July 31, 1974

Sidney’s Water and Sewer Department superintendent, Douglas Brookhart, Tuesday received the highest license classification of water treatment plant operator in the state.

——-

Lack of substantial rain in about a month has diminished the flow of Tawawa Creek, upon which Sidney depends for a source of its water supply. The city depends on a 50 to 50 ratio of its water supply from surface areas (the creek and Great Miami River) and wells. About 900 to 1,000 gallons per minute are being pumped from the creek.

25 Years

July 31, 1999

LOS ANGELES – Nationally, the average price of gasoline at the pump has risen more than 5 cents to $1.267 a gallon since early July. Since February, prices have risen 26.9 cents a gallon across the country.

——

Sidney City Council is holding a meeting to gage public support for the renovation of the Monumental Building. In light the bids coming in $1.1 million are higher than estimated. Council is now trying to decide whether to go ahead with the renovation or to instead build a brand new building to serve as home for the Sidney Municipal Court.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.