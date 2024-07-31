Photos: A demo derby, face painting and more at the fair

Jack Elson, celebrates on top of his car after winning the street stock mini class on Saturday in the Shelby County Fair Demolition Derby.
Kids take part in the balloon race portion of barnyard olympics on Friday at the fair.
Lockington volunteer firefighters put out a car fire on Saturday in the Shelby County Fair Demolition Derby.
People participate on Saturday in the Shelby County Fair Demolition Derby.
William Pickeral, of Columbus, has a football painted on his arm by Anna art teacher Krystal Swiger at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s DARE stand at the fair.
Jeff Funk, left, and Jack Elson, collide on Saturday in the Shelby County Fair Demolition Derby. Funk came in second and Elson came in first.
Antique tractors on display at the fair.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s DARE stand at the fair.
Kids take part in the ping pong throw portion of barnyard olympics on Friday at the fair.
Kids take part in the egg toss race portion of barnyard olympics on Friday at the fair.
Competitors race behind the rolling starting gate during fair harness racing.
Ed Greeno jr, competes in heat 3 of fair harness racing.
Deputy Brian Strunk at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s DARE stand at the fair.
The Buckeye Bow Tie #1 competes on Thursday in the fair tractor/truck pull.
The Buckeye Bow Tie #2 competes on Thursday in the fair tractor/truck pull.
A tractor competes on Thursday in the fair tractor/truck pull.
Ryan Langenkamp prepares to serve a pork loin sandwich on friday at the fair.