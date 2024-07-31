Photos: Pygmy goats, woodworking, eggs and more

Myron Verdier won Grand Champion Dam and Daughter at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Cameron Davis, of Sidney, won first place for Holland lop senior doe and best of breed for Holland lops at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Emma Brunson, left to right, won outstanding of the day, best in class and State Fair qualifier for her master woodworking project. Ethan Brunson, won outstanding of the day and State Fair qualifier for his Nailing It Together, senior woodworking project. Sophia Brunson, won outstanding of the day, Best in Class, and State Fair Qualifier for her Nailing It Together, Junior woodworking project. Ava Brunson, 10, won Best in Class, Outstanding of the Day, and State Fair Qualifier for her Measuring Up, Junior woodworking Project. Sophia Brunson won grand champion egg laying pen of 2 at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Cassie Heath, right, of Sidney, won pen of two - best of class at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. With Heath is Coley Christy. Ezra Alexander won in photography controlling the image Black and White Print: Outstanding of the Day, Best in class, State Fair Qualifier at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Ezra Alexander won in photography controlling the image Color Print: Outstanding of the Day, 2nd in Nature Photos at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Ezra Alexander won in photography controlling the image Collection of Prints: Outstanding of the Day at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Ezra Alexander won Reserve Grand Champion Dam and Daughter at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Malayna Verdier won Grand Champion Doe at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Myron Verdier won Reserve grand Champion Doe at the 2024 Shelby County Fair. Ezra Alexander won Reserve Grand Champion Whether at the 2024 Shelby County Fair.

