Sidney Municipal Court: June 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Alexa Anali Perez, 22, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Meetkumar D. Patel, 27, of Lexington, South Carolina, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stas Aleksandrovich Maksimov, 18, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Juan Carlos Leal Ferrer, 33, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Colton Blake Lautzenheiser, 24, of Convoy, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

James Ethan Jones, 19, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Pamela Gayle Hubbard, 59, of Bimble, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emily Grace Bey, 38, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Anthony Dakota Barnett, 27, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Isaiah Lee Wise Alsept, 18, of Miamisburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles L. Gast, 74, of Dayton, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jordan Michael Frazier, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions – dismissed, $111 fine.

Candace Ann Alig, 57, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Patrick Emmanuel Bonnell, 29, of Cincinnati, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Rose M. Murphy, 61, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Alexis Marie Hinds, 18, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

David William Hager, 71, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lorenzo Rangel Garcia, 40, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Natasha Racquel Kennedy, 37, of Zanesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew A. Keiser, 45, of Sidney, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Chance Andrew Yahl, 27, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Belinda B. Wilver, 60, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Chad Michael Arkenberg, 42, of Fort Loramie, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Cheyenne Nicole Ritter, 28, of Troy, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Nicholas C. Atterholt, 35, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cheryl K. Pierce, 49, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Courtney Marie Ziegenbusch, 34, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Geniffer V. Poppe, 30, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew E. Wildman, 52, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph Ray Mitchell, 38, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephen Christopher Jackson, 43, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas E. Heggemeier, 54, of Sesser, Illinois, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

Michael D. Neeley, 53, of Wapakoneta, was charged with shortcutting across private property, $130 fine.

Jessica S. Fox, 26, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Matthew L. Craig, 19, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Brandon Duane Lewis, 32, of Anna, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Jacob Grubb, 28, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Joiada Mosha Bartee, 49, of Piqua, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Marshall Grant Evans, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Matthew Allen Snyder, 24, of Englewood, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Alyssa Mackenzie Echols, 19, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Yves Joachim Laguerre, 33, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Matthew Rapp, 27, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Natalie Quinn Hollenbacher, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hailey Ann Wick, 24, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

James Knowlton McRoy, 78, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Eric Matthew Zumbrun, 50, of DeGraff, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Dylan M. Heitkamp, 27, of Minster, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kaiden M. Bishop, 19, of Anna, was charged with no operator license (no motorcycle endorsement) and failure to display plate, $165 fine.