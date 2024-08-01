Former Village Pantry now JCG Mart in Jackson Center

Jackson Center Marathon gas station owner Milan Singh proudly shows off his new beer cave recently. Singh recently purchased the station, which is the third he owns in Ohio. It was formerly known as the Village Pantry and has now been changed to JCG Mart. Megan Lewis | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — The Village Pantry at the Marathon gas station in Jackson Center has been sold to Milan Singh, who changed the name to JCG Mart.

It’s the third gas station Singh owns in Ohio; his first two are in Cleveland. Singh is a first generation of Indian immigrant parents. Gas stations are in his family’s blood, with 70 percent of them owning at least one. He currently lives in Sidney and is looking for a home in Jackson Center.

Since purchasing the business this year, he has made a lot of changes. Singh reorganized the store, so it flows easier for customers. He painted the outside and had the fuel pad power-washed, then decorated the area in flags. He increased the drinks, vapes, tobacco, and alcohol selections to accommodate local customers’ tastes.

To provide more cold beer choices, he installed a beer cave. To appeal more to the locals, he has a live bait cooler and a fishing section. Along with Hunt Brothers Pizza, he plans on serving Chester’s Chicken soon.

To help handle orders, he has installed TV menus. He is looking into supporting other franchises popular in the area to cater to every customer’s needs, like Dipping Dots, Blue Bunny Ice Cream, and Great American Deli Sandwiches. Donuts are brought in from a bakery in Lima. You can also buy ASG pull tab games and bitcoin here.

Some additions Singh will be making in the future are installing new pumps, repaving the parking lot, and adding fresh lines to ease parking. He just received his lottery license and will be getting those systems set up in the new few weeks.

To brighten things up, he will be putting in led lighting. A new coffee machine system and soft drink dispenser will be getting installed along with a nicer display for cups and condiments. Another delightful addition will be his plan to sell ice cream by the scoop.

The store will continue to be 24 hours and take pizza orders over the phone at 937-421-4021.