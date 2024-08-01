Name of Jr. Livestock Sale buyers released

Sidney – The names of the buyers for the grand and reserve champion fair animals has been released. Shelby County Junior fair exhibitors had their animals sold at the 2024 Shelby County Fair on Friday and Saturday.

The grand champion lamb, which was shown by Cassie Heath, was sold to Kloeppel Livestock, Inc..

The reserve grand champion lamb, which was shown by Iris Canan, was sold to F & M Bank, Canan Trucking, Provico Farm and Show Supply, Sidney Auto Tech, First National Bank of New Bremen, Sidney Body Carstar, Dan Pleiman and Plastipak Packaging, Inc..

The grand champion turkey, which was shown by Maya Oduro, was sold to Ticon Paving, Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, Sidney Body Carstar and Eisenhart Homes.

The reserve grand champion turkey, which was shown by Hannah Yingst, was sold to Brett Yingst Auctioneer/Realtor, Humble Construction Company, R.R. Landscape LLC, Trent Snavely, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Mack Knupp, B & B Ag- Vantages, Inc., First National Bank of New Bremen A G Boogher & Sons, Inc., and the Shelby County Republican Party.

The grand champion duck, which was shown by Riley Brewer, was sold to J A M Trucking.

The reserve grand champion duck, which was shown by Ella Michael, was sold to Mike Carey.

The grand champion goat, which was shown by Willow Canan, was sold to F & M, Canan Trucking, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Sidney Auto Tech, First National Bank of New Bremen and Sidney Body Carstar.

The reserve grand champion goat, which was shown by Norah Homan, was sold to Provico Farm & Show Supply and First National Bank of New Bremen.

The grand champion chicken pen of broilers, which was shown by Maddox Abke, was sold to B & B Ag- Vantages, Inc., Dell-Delight Farms, Detailed Machining, Inc., Fairlawn FFA, Jason Weigandt Landscape, Kipp Farms, Minster Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Ag Educators, Ticon Paving, Inc., Twin Creek Farms and Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners.

The reserve grand champion chicken pen of broilers, which was shown by Harper Lambert, was sold to Troy Kies – Auctioneer/Realtor

The grand champion chicken pen of fryers, which was shown by Blaise Stueve, was sold to Shelby County Democrat Party, Gibbs Farm and Jodi Siegel Shelby County Recorder.

The reserve grand champion chicken pen of fryers, which was shown by Karinne Buehler, was sold to Shelby County Commissioner – Mack Knupp, B & B Ag-Vantages, Inc., B Rogers & Sons, LLC, Fennig Equipment, Detailed Machining, Inc., Randy & Valerie Ruhenkamp, Fennig Homan Agri Business, Fultz Flooring, J&S Buehler Family Farm LLC, Lochard, Inc., Luthman Ag Services, F & M Bank, Zimpfer Farms and Leugers Ins/Auto Owners.

The grand champion chicken single broiler, which was shown by Maddox Abke, was sold to B & B Ag-Vantages, Inc., Commissioner – Julie Ehemann, Dell-Delight Farms, Detailed Machining, Inc., Fairlawn FFA, Jason Weigandt Landscape, Minster Bank, Twin Creek Farms, Leugers Ins/Auto Owners and Koewler Equipment & Excavating.

The reserve grand champion chicken single broiler, which was shown by Seth Walls, was sold to C & H Trucking Co..

The grand champion chicken single fryer, which was shown by Maddox Abke, was sold to Shelby County Democrat Party C/O Christopher Gibbs, Allenbaugh Insurance, Shelby County Commissioner – Mack Knupp, B & B Ag-Vantages, Inc., Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Amy Berning – Shelby County Auditor, Commissioner – Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products, Inc., Dell-Delight Farms, Detailed Machining, Inc., Fairlawn FFA, First National Bank of New Bremen, Brett Yingst Auctioneer/Realtor, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wells Brothers, Inc., Leugers Ins/Auto Owners and Wendy’s Anna, Piqua and Sidney.

The reserve grand champion chicken single fryer, which was shown by Jace Russel, was sold to the Shelby County Democrat Party C/O Christopher Gibbs, Gibbs Farms and Mike York Electric Heating & Air.

The grand champion steer, which was shown by Avery Barhorst, was sold to A G Boogher & Sons, Inc., Allenbaugh Insurance, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barhorst Farms, Brian OK Livestock, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Curly’s Custom Meats, Donald A Sommer, Inc., First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, JR Cattle, Troy Kies – Auctioneer/Realtor, Kipp Farms, Provico Farm & Show Supply Sidney Body Carstar, Ruth Tillman, Wreaths by Holly, Ted and Molly Zimpfer and Family, Tim and Raci Zimpfer, Sidney Auto Tech and Eisenhart Homes.

The reserve grand champion steer, which was shown by Grace Poeppelman, was sold to Kloeppel Livestock, Inc..

The grand champion dairy steer, which was shown by Lucas Mohler, was sold to Barrett Paving Materials, Inc..

The grand champion dairy feeder, which was shown by Drew Bornhorst, was sold to Gateway Arts Council, Christopher Gibbs, Gibbs Farms, LLC, Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter and Plastipak Packaging Inc..

The reserve grand champion dairy feeder, which was shown by Lydia Gehret, was sold to J & M Gehret Enterprise, LLC.

The grand champion gilt hog, which was shown by Jacob Yenser, was sold to Lochard, Inc..

The reserve grand champion gilt hog, which was shown by Camdyn Osysko, was sold to Sidney Body Carstar.

The grand champion barrow hog, which was shown by Lily Fullenkamp, was sold to Shelby County Commissioner – Mack Knupp, Amy Berning – Shelby County Auditor, Bohman Trucking, Clerk of Courts – Michele Mumford, Tebbe Farms, Commissioner – Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products, Inc., Northern Shelby Properties, Fennig Homan Agri Business, J & A Tubular, Mike York Electric Heating & Air, Minster Bank, O’Reilly Precision Products, F & M Bank, Plastipak Packaging, Inc., Jess & Karla Pohlman, RC Family Wood Products, LLC, County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sidney Body Carstar, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wells Brothers, Inc., Ted and Molly Zimpfer and family and Sidney Auto Tech.

The reserve grand champion barrow hog, which was shown by Brynleigh Osysko, was sold to Hemmelgarn Services, Inc.,

The grand champion meat pen of rabbits, which was shown by Lauren Moore, was sold to B & B Ag-Vantages, Inc., Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, MLJ Maintenance Services, Tony & Joyce Bornhorst, Custom Foam Products, Inc., Jess & Karla Pohlman, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Wells Brothers, Inc., Matt & Nicole Pleiman Family, and Dale and Lisa McEldowney.

The reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits, which was shown by Madison Pleiman, was sold to Anna Young Farmers, Shelby County Commissioner – Mack Knupp, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Tony & Joyce Bornhorst, Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products, Inc., Dell-Delight Farms, Randy & Valerie Ruhenkamp, Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Auto Tech and Wendy’s Anna, Piqua and Sidney.

The grand champion single fryer rabbit, which was shown by Kelsi Hiler, was sold to A G Boogher & Son, Inc., Shelby County Treasurer, Shelby County Commissioner – Mack Knupp, Barker Ins Agency & Show Cattle, MLJ Maintenance Services, Greg and Kelly Bensman, Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home-Crematory, First National Bank of New Bremen, 2025 Candidate for Shelby County Commissioner, Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Shelby County Republican Party/Shuster, Sorensen Insurance Agency, Wreaths by Holly and PNB Equipment.

The reserve grand champion single fryer rabbit, which was shown by Maddy Barhorst, was sold to Detailed Machining, Inc..