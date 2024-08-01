Out of the past: Aug. 1

125 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1899

Sidney Man’s Experience in the English Army: John Enright, of this city, served in the Crimean War. Was at the siege of Sebastopol. Was in many battles of the Sepoy rebellion in India. Spent twelve years in the English army and was eight years in India. Came to America on his discharge from the army.

100 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1924

ANNA – The Farmers Telephone office is now located in their new home, next door to the Post Office.

7 room house with 9 acres of land on traction line, south, 40 bearing fruit trees, well, cistern, good out buildings, garage, $2,500. G.C. Morelock, Phone 544S. – adv’t.

75 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 1, , 1949

Things are looking up in The Sidney Daily News’ tall corn derby. So are prospective contestants as they hunt tall corn that will beat James Comer’s 12-foot, 11-inch stalk. Judge is County Agent R.W. Munger.

Discontinuance of Sunday bus routes in the city and abandoning of the First and Fourth ward routes were announced today by the management of the Sidney Street transit company.

50 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1974

A registered walker coon hound owned by Homer Collins, Jackson Center, recently gave birth to 17 puppies.

25 YEARS

Thursday, Aug. 1, 1999

NEW BREMEN – A new high school in New Bremen is near completion as students prepare to return to school. The new school is located on Ohio 274 and will also include a new athletic complex.

PHOTO – Jeff Gates of Port Jefferson stands next to the big trophy he earned after winning the Shelby County Fair demolition derby on Sunday night in front of the grandstands. It was the second year in a row that Gates won the fair’s demo derby.

Sidney City Council Monday night heard many impassioned pleas that the city move forward on the $3.7 million Monumental Building renovation project, even though bids came in $1.1 million more than the architects estimated.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.