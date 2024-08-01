Photo: Sidney Stingers finish 5th in national competition

Team members and coaches of Sidney/Shelby County Stingers cheerleading organization pose for a photo after participating in the Champion Force Cheerleading Nationals in Lexington Kentucky. The event was expected to draw about 30,000 competitors and spectators. The Stingers finished fifth in their division.

