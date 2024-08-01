Photo: Sidney Stingers finish 5th in national competition

Team members and coaches of Sidney/Shelby County Stingers cheerleading organization pose for a photo after participating in the Champion Force Cheerleading Nationals in Lexington Kentucky. The event was expected to draw about 30,000 competitors and spectators. The Stingers finished fifth in their division.
Courtesy photo
