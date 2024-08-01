Photos: No injuries in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Sidney

Towers turn an overturned van to its side after a crash on Thursday morning at the intersection for Campbell Road and Fourth Avenue in Sidney. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News
Police assess the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Campbell Road and Fourth Avenue on Thursday morning.
Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News
Firefighters working on managing the upright car involved in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning.
Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News
A view of the front of a damaged vehicle involved in a two-car crash on Thursday morning.
Anna Edmiston | Sidney Daily News
