Russia, Sidney boys golf compete in Greenville Invitational

Sidney’s CJ Goffena chips onto the green at Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Dom Francis hits a drive on Thursday during the Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Colton Dickman sends his ball out of a bunker on Thursday during the Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

GREENVILLE — Golf season is in full swing, with 11 area teams competing in the Greenville Invitational at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

Players battled a myriad of conditions during the Invitational. It seemed as if it was going to rain on multiple occasions coupled with blistering heat when the clouds went away.

Tippecanoe took home first place with a score of 311 with their highest score being an impressive 87 and their two lowest being 74 and 75.

Russia battled and played well, having no scores higher than 88. The Raiders were led by Michael Voisard and Leo Counts, who shot 82 and 83 respectively.

“We don’t see this course very often, maybe once a year,” Russia coach Paul Bremigan said. “We have three new guys that came and played pretty well today and three that came back from last year.”

Russia’s boys golf team made it to the state tournament in 2023.

“We had a lot of big numbers today,” Bremigan said. “Some triples, some doubles and a couple of quads. But we bounced back from those bad holes which is good to see.”

The Sidney Yellow Jackets put up good numbers as well, only trailing Russia by 11 strokes despite finishing in seventh place. They were led by Carter Woodall, who shot an 82 and Jake Scully who came to the clubhouse with an 84.

“I was happy with today, especially after the way we started,” Sidney coach Thomas Goffena said. “We started on the back nine and Turtle Creek’s back is tough, I knew we’d struggle a little.”

Despite the difficulty of the back nine, Woodall shot a team best 39 on the back.

“I’m pleased with the score and we’ve had improvement from last year,” Goffena said. “We’re all going to have bad holes when you’re playing 18. Everyone was pretty much where I was expecting them to be and we’re going to be consistent.”

Sidney plays next in the Fort Loramie Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 6 along with Russia, while Russia will be teeing off next on Monday, Aug. 5 in the Shelby County Athletic League Preview.