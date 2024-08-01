Sidney Municipal Court: June 2024

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Keesha S. Cassidy, 36, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Stephanie D. Plummer, 39, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Ethan Tyler Maple, 20, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

David P. Mangen, Jr., 24, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension – FRA suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Charles R. Lapene, 54, of Botkins, was charged with driving under suspension – FRA suspension, $211 fine.

Victoria Varno, 30, of Sidney, was charged with prohibited parking places, $76 fine.

James Watterson, of Dayton, was charged with parking unlicensed vehicle on public street, $76 fine.

Lamark Dion Sanders, 49, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Dylan Storm Jones, 31, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Terry S. Ceyler, 47, of Sidney, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $155 fine.

Gabriel W. Arnett, 21, of Toledo, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jose Enrique Cardenas, 21, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Gabriel Lucas Rhodehamel, 27, of Sidney, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Bryston Pierre Lollar, 22, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Ricky D. Aldrich, 51, of Kettering, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Scott Eugene Blumenstock, 20, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Barry Jonathan Deckert, 47, of Kettering, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Trey J. Ranly, 21, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Roger Allen Stammen, 60, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Lee Winner, 42, of Blacklick, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James C. Calvert, 79, of Springfield, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Donavin Avante Johnson, 20, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Alexandra Dawn Suttles, 19, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Benjamin Zariah Barnthouse, 29, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christina M. Coffman, 47, of Lima, was charged with failure to stop at traffic light, $130 fine.

Reese B. Tooke, 21, of Bellefontaine, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Trey Drew Helmlinger, 25, of Columbus, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $130 fine.

Jenna Lynn Mangas, 24, of Union City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jason C. Taylor, 40, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Jose Alberto Ortiz Ledee, 20, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Kimberly Jean Burton, 18, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Wendy L. Jasper, 52, of Fort Loramie, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Gregory L. Ballweg, 43, of Botkins, was charged with insecure load, $136 fine.

Travis J. Auer, 57, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roger E. Finch, 66, of Circleville, was charged with commercial speeding, $135 fine.

Dominic Lee Harris, 19, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Anthony Jeffreys, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with driving under suspension – judgment suspension – dismissed, $111 fine.

Metrya Jene Mills, 64, of Jonesboro, Georgia, was charged with follow too closely/assured clear distance, $130 fine.

Frederick J. Thomas, 44, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ivan Martynenko, 33, of Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Nikolaus A. Woehrmeyer, 41, of Minster, was charged with rear wheel flaps, $130 fine.

James Evans, 35, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $213 fine.