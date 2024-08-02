Birth announcement: Clayton

James and Ruthanna Clayton (Brown) of Sidney have announced the birth of their son Cayson.

Cayson Clayton was born Nov. 20, 2023; he was 19 inches and six pounds, seven ounces. He came home to his sister Averi Clayton, who is 9 years old.

Clayton’s maternal grandparents are the late Phil and Mary Brown of Sidney. Paternal grandparents are Walter and Vicki Cooley of Zanesville and James Clayton Sr. and Betty Kelly of West Alexandria. Great grandparents are William and Joyce Truesdale of Xenia and Sarah Truesdale of Zanesville.