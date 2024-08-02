Jackson Center hosting National Night Night Tuesday

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center National Night Out will be on Tuesday evening at the Jackson Center pool.

Jackson Center Police officers will be there, and Anna Rescue and the Jackson Center Fire Department will hold demonstrations to show guests the equipment and techniques they used to save lives.

Along with that, there will be a water balloon toss, corn hole and pie-a-cop. Refreshments and food such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies will be provided.

National Night Out was introduced in August 1984 as a way to encourage neighborhoods to get actively involved in crime prevention.

Before Jackson Center’s National Night Out, the JC Sons of the American Legion will be hosting a Community Blood Drive with Solvita Blood Center.