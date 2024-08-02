Jackson Center water plant takes step forward

A view inside the Village of Jackson Center Waterworks on Friday. The facility, which is over 50 years old, will be replaced by a new facility by 2026. The new water treatment plant is a step closer to reality after the village council approved two resolutions in a special meeting on Thursday to allow the village administrator to enter into contracts and apply for financing. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The old Village of Jackson Center Waterworks sign on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A view of the outside of the the Village of Jackson Center waterworks on South Main Street on Friday. The facility has been in operation since the early 1970’s. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center’s new water treatment plant is closer to becoming a reality after a special meeting held by the village council on Thursday.

The council held a special session Thursday afternoon to approve resolutions to move forward in the construction of the new water treatment facility. The pair of resolutions passed on Thursday allows village administrator Drew Sosby to enter into agreements with the construction company handling the building of the facility and the Ohio Water Department Authority for financing.

Conversations about the project began four years ago. By January 2021, the council requested qualifications to update the almost 50-year-old water treatment facility, located on Jerry Drive on the north side of the village. The council chose Access Engineering in Celina to accept bids last spring.

The council had to follow the guidelines put in by Ohio EPA, so there was a long stretch of back and forth of submittals and suggestions. After completing all the necessary steps, they received the PTI permit that would allow for the next step in the process: financing.

The first engineering estimate was $4.9 million to fund the project. After applying for multiple grants, the village of Jackson Center received $750,000 from Ohio Water Development Authority and $250,000 from Ohio Public Works Commission. They are still waiting to hear back from one more grant.

Shin Brothers Construction, in Celina, bid $4.8 million on the project, and once the town gets approved for the loan by the ODWA for the facility, they will move forward with their team.

New technologies will be constructed in this facility, including an aeration system and a water softener which will provide better water. The iron removal will stay the same, but these new functions should be more efficient and provide a higher quality for the people of Jackson Center.

Assistant village administrator Bruce Metz spoke about how exciting this process has been.

“It’s been really good. It’s been a lot, some frustration, some happy times… it’s a long process, but it’s exciting.” Metz said.

Metz worked as the village’s administrator from 2012 until earlier this year; he is continuing as an assistant while Sosby takes over. Metz won a Republican primary for a Shelby County Commissioner’s seat in March and is running unopposed in November; he will become a commissioner in January.

Metz said the project is cost effective.

“There won’t be any significant raises to finance this place,” Metz said. “Where we’re at you’re going to have your 2-3 percent annual increase, probably for operations, but we’re not look at any big increases, which is fabulous.”

The projected start date for construction is spring of 2025 and should take between 10 and 12 months. The hope is that new water produced from the new facility will be available in 2026.

