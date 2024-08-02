Lehman Catholic falls to Sidney in first-ever girls golf match

Lehman Catholic’s Emily Stone chips onto the green during Friday’s match at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic’s Eliza Westerheide sinks a putt during Friday’s match at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News Sidney’s Tatum Werntz stripes a drive during Friday’s nonconference match at Moose Golf Course in Sidney. Werntz shot a 39 to help lead the Yellow Jackets to victory. Ryan Harless | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers girls golf team played its first-ever match Friday at Moose Golf Course in Sidney where they faced off against the Sidney Yellow Jackets in a nine-hole matchup.

Sidney won the matchup 222-252 and was led by senior Tatum Werntz, who shot a brilliant 39 on the day. The other three scorers for the Yellow Jackets were Libby Spangler (58), Jolene Smith (62) and Hannah Weldy (63).

The Cavaliers were headed by senior Isabelle Flores who shot a 46 followed by freshmen Emily Stone and Erin Sullins who each scored 67, and senior Eliza Westerheide with a 72.

“This is a lifetime game and they’re just getting started,” Lehman Cavaliers head coach Dave King said. “Today we had some nerves, it was the first ever match for three of them.”

Flores is the only member of the team with match experience as she played on the Lehman Catholic boys team in the past.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day,” King said. “It’s going to take experience, which they got today. To me, that means more than their scores do today.”

The Lehman community has been very supportive of the new team and showed it at the match with many spectators showing up to cheer on the golfers on both sides.

“We had nice support out here today,” King said. “The girls loved it and are having fun more and more. I think the nerves are behind them now and you can’t measure how valuable that is.”

The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will be back in action Wednesday at Homestead Golf Course in Tippecanoe where they will be facing off against Milton-Union. The Yellow Jackets will play next in a Miami Valley League match on Aug. 12 againast Vandalia-Butler at Cassell Hills Golf Course.