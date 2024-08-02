Out of the past: Aug. 2

125 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 2, 1899

Peter Stockstill, Charles Anderson, Louis Rensch, Walter Crusey, John Steinle and son Ben, Joe Umstead, Fred Conner, James Ovenden, Harvey Jones, Floyd Smeltzer, Earl Spraul, Jasen Carey, Charles Dickas, and C.P. Rodgers went to Lima today to attend Buffalo Bill’s wild west show.

100 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 2, 1924

Wednesday, Aug. 6 has been designated as “Bundle Day” by Mayor Bland. On that day the Boy Scouts will make a house to house canvas for bundles of old clothing for relief in the Near East. There is a crying need for relief for these people who were made homeless when Turks burned the Greek and Armenian quarters of Smyrna and hundreds of thousands of people were made homeless.

75 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 2, 1949

“Operation fog” – a Jaycee-sponsored project to help prevent the spread of polio in Sidney – was the talk of the town today after the entire city, fairgrounds and syndicate were fogged with a DDT solution to destroy insects and their breeding places. The fogging operation proved fascinating to hundreds of townspeople as they watched a jeep cruise through alleys and streets discharging clouds of white, insect-killing fog.

50 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 2, 1974

The “beauty of an aged face” was doubled yesterday at the Shelby County Fair as W.A. Lochard, 88, Aldrin Drive, and Dora Kerst, 89, Brooklyn Ave., received silver trays as the “least youngest” fairgoers.

25 YEARS

Friday, Aug. 2, 1999

Shelby County’s version of the popular TV series, “Antiques Road Show,” comes to Sidney Thursday evening, according to Tom Homan, collections curator of the Shelby County Historical Society, The Society’s Antiques Appraisal night, last held in January, will be repeated Thursday.

Rob Pottorf who gave concerts at Sidney High School as a teenager, currently operates his own music company as well as newly formed company to oversee release of a new children’s character, Tedd E. Tunes. Paramount Parks has expressed initial interest in adding the lovable bear to its cast of characters at amusement parks throughout the country.

PHOTO – Paul Waldsmith, YMCA health enhancement director, and Cheryl Boyer, financial planner from Money Concepts, event sponsor, stand in front of tennis players preparing for the second annual Sidney-Shelby County YMCA tennis tournament.

