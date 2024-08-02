Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation earns 2024 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

SIDNEY — Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation has been recognized as a 2024 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.

The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The Program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their dedication to enhancing the quality of care for our nation’s elders and individuals with disabilities.

“It’s a recognition that underscores our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality care to our residents,” Mike Thompson, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator, said. “This award is a testament to the dedication, compassion, and professionalism of our entire team, who work tirelessly every day to ensure that each resident receives the best possible care and support.

“At Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, we believe that quality care is not just a goal but a continuous journey of improvement. Achieving the AHCA/NCAL Bronze Award is an important milestone in this journey, reflecting our adherence to rigorous standards of excellence and our commitment to fostering a safe, supportive, and nurturing environment for all those we serve.”

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve the quality of life and care of long term care residents.

Providers begin the quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile detailing among other elements their vision, mission, key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must demonstrate the use of a performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality award, Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation may now move forward to the Silver – Achievement in Quality award criteria.

“Receiving this award marks the beginning of an exciting journey towards excellence,” Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair, said. “Congratulations to Shelby Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation for this significant achievement. I encourage you to take some time to celebrate and continue striving for higher levels of quality and performance.”

The National Quality Awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 24, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Oct. 6-9 in Orlando.

“We are proud of this accomplishment and remain dedicated to advancing our quality care initiatives to further enhance the lives of our residents and their families,” Thompson said. “Thank you to our staff, residents, and community for their ongoing trust and support. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

Anyone interested in joining a great team with great pay and benefits at Shelby SNF is invited to contact Thompson at (937) 492-9591 or online at www.shelbysnf.com/employment.