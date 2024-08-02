Sidney Theatre launches 2024-25 subscription plan

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre announced the launch of its new season subscription program for the 2024-2025 season.

The season includes “Play On!” from Sept. 13-15, “Little Women the Musical” from Nov. 1-3, “A Christmas Carol” from Dec. 13-15, “American Idiot” from May 2-4, “Annie” from July 18-20 and “Something Rotten!” from Aug. 8-10, 2025.

For $150 per subscription, patrons can select their seats for the six Historic Sidney Theatre productions at the time of purchase. Season subscribers will also gain access to a variety of benefits, including a complimentary ticket to two additional HST events, discounted education registration, a special concession package, and admittance to the annual Patron Appreciation Reception.

“Switching from a membership model to a season subscription model was an easy call for us. It’s a simple process that we hope will make coming to the theatre easier for our frequent guests and hopefully encourage new audience members to join us, as well,” operations manager Delaney Wilson said.

To purchase a season subscription to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s 2024-2025 season, visit, www.sidneytheatre.org or call 937-498-1921.

“The patron appreciation reception is something new that we’re really excited about,” development director Kara Zimmerman said. “It’s held especially for our season subscribers, sponsors, and donors. They’ll get to come to the theatre, hear about what we have going on, and enjoy some hors d’oeuvers and a short performance previewing our upcoming season. It’s our way of telling our patrons that we value them and thank them for supporting the arts in Shelby County.”