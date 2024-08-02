Tropical Smoothie Cafe holds grand opening celebration

From left to right, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce president Jeff Raible, Sidney mayor Mike Barhorst, Tropical Smoothie Cafe co-owner Ashish Patel, manager Rocky Patel, manager Andy Patel and Shelby County Commissioners Mack Knupp and Julie Ehemann react after a joke Barhorst told during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The restaurant is celebrating its grand opening. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Tropical Smooth Cafe managers Ravi Patel, center left, and Rocky Patel, center right, hold scissors during the cafe’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday. The cafe is celebrating its grand opening this weekend. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Tropical Smoothie Cafe on West Michigan Avenue with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

The restaurant opened in May and is now celebrating its grand opening. This is the fifth franchise that Ashish Patel and his partners own.

The cafe chain serves smoothies, wraps, breakfast items and more. This location is managed and operated by Andy and Rakesh Patel.

Jeff Raible, president of the Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the team to community. Mayor Mike Barhorst also spoke about his appreciation for the addition of this location.

“It’s really great to have a new business here,” Barhorst said. “I found some things I’d like to try so I’ll be back.”

“We are always thrilled when someone wants to invest in our community and share their passion,” Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann said.

Patel mentioned plans for Tropical Smoothie Cafe to provide smoothies to the community once the school year starts including local schools, fire departments, and police stations.

They have deals on smoothies and flatbreads all weekend to celebrate.

Reach Sidney Daily News reporter Anna Edmiston at 937-538-4825.