Area briefs: Coloring contest for Overdose Awareness Day

Coloring contest to be held for Overdose Awareness Day

The Sidney Addiction Assistance Team is partnering with the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department for Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. The two organizations will partner at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Sidney that day with giveaway items and will have a memory board that people can post pictures of deceased loved ones on.

The departments will be hosing a coloring contest of ages 18 and under. The winners will have the picture made into a sticker that can be put on a tumbler. Drawings either the health department at 202 W. Poplar St. in care of Teri Heath or the Sidney Police Department at 234 W Court St. in care of Julie Clay by Aug. 12.

Shelby County Master Gardeners hosting talk

Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 8. at Amos Memorial Public Library. Ann Heeley will present “Let’s Think Spring.” There will handouts, snacks, and a door prize.

The program is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 937-498-7239.

Holy Angels Altar Rosary Society launches annual raffle

The Holy Angels Sacred Heart Altar Rosary Society has launched its annual fall raffle available to anyone interested in some great prizes. This year’s 10 prizes are $100 cash, an original watercolor print of Holy Angels Church by artist Mike Behr, $50 cash from Jackie Dunson of Realty 2000, a $50 Hair Company gift certificate, two tickets to the 3 Redneck Tenors show on Dec. 8, a $50 Readmore’s Hallmark gift certificate, a $50 Lowe’s gift card, $50 cash from Eagle Bridge Co., a $50 Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen gift card, and four dinner tickets to a K of C fish fry.

The drawing will be on Dec. 2. Anyone interested in the raffle can print the tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/y939d7cj and send them to the address on the ticket. Alternatively, you may contact Jane Urich at 937-726-3662 for more information or how to get tickets. Winners will be contacted with the information provided on the ticket.

August is Child Support Awareness Month

Shelby County Department of Job and Family Services’ child support administrator Jill Dodds reports August is National Child Support Awareness Month.

Ohio’s Child Support Program provides services to over one million children in the state. County Child Support Agencies work diligently to ensure that these children receive financial support for a better future.

The Child Support program encourages responsible parenting, family self-sufficiency, and child well-being. Agencies provide services to locate parents, establish parentage, establish child support and medical support orders, collect, and distribute child support, modify orders when circumstances have changed, and enforce orders that are not being paid.

County Child Support Agencies provide services to families of all types, from divorcing parents to unmarried parents, to caretaker relatives, to children in the foster care program, and others, regardless of family income.

Locally, the Shelby County Child Support Agency administers 3200 cases and collects over 6 million in child support each year.

Support is key for children to grow up happy and strong. Please contact your County Child Support Agency if you have questions about child support.