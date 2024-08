City record: Tuesday to Thursday

TUESDAY

-11:51 a.m.: crash. Matthew T. Hurles, 29, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Main Street and made a left turn in front of John R. Hosmer, 61, of Port Jefferson, who was traveling northbound. Hosmer struck Hurles.

WEDNESDAY

-8:36 a.m.: warrant. Kagiraneza Munyambabazi, 36, of Dayton, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:24 p.m.: crime in progress. Jamie L. McKinnon, 41, of Sidney, was arrested for endangering children.

-7:30 p.m.: crime in progress. Sherry L. Banks, 55, at large, was arrested for unnecessary noise.

-7:41 p.m.: warrant. Adam S. Rust, 40, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-8:55 p.m.: complaint. Christian J. Martin, 31, at large, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Compiled by Anna Edmiston.